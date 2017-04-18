Navonmesh: National Conference On Innovation In School Education Begins

New Delhi: Union Minister of Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar inaugurated the three-day National Conference on innovation (Navonmesh) in School Education today at New Delhi. Addressing the conference here at NCERT headquarters today, the Union Minister emphasised the need to impart quality Education to students in such a manner so that they could come up as good citizens imbibed with values. "Imparting of Quality Education to Students is the crux of the learning outcome process for which we have to strive continuously and it is the Teacher as well as Parents, concerned departments, Educationist and the society in general has to work collectively", he said during the address.
He also said that the government has now chartered the modalities of learning outcome process to improve and ensure the quality of Education.
Mr. Javadekar also said that the government is planning to create awareness among parents and teachers as well as students regarding the norms of education being given at certain level in definitive mode. For this, the minister said that, posters will be displayed in school across the country. Teacher will be provided proper training and accountability will be fixed.
The minister said five camps will be organized for innovations in education under the Navonmesh this year at Raipur, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Guwahati and Pune where the aspects of teacher education, imparting of quality education, collaboration of community and proper use of digital means for education will be discussed at length by various state government officers, NGOs and exponent of education doing innovation in education.
The Minister expressed the hope that deliberations at this conference will lead to constructive education for the empowerment of students so that they could attain knowledge, skill and good values in one go. We will circulate the resolution drawn here to everyone in due course, the Minister added.
The conference was addressed by Anil Swarup, Secretary School Education, Hrushikesh Senapati, Director NCERT and Mr. Shigeru Aoyagi, Director and UNESCO representative.
The three-day conference has participants from different states and UNESCO in addition to NGOs and Educationists.
