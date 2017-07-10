DTE Maharashtra To Begin Admission For Engineering CAP Round II On 11 July Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will release Provisional Allotment list for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round II today. The provisional allotment list will reflect which college and courses are allotted to a student based on their rank in the MHT CET merit list.

Share EMAIL PRINT DTE Maharashtra To Begin Admission For Engineering CAP Round II On 11 July New Delhi: Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Maharashtra will begin the admission for Engineering Common Admission process (CAP) round II on July 11. The admission will be done on the basis of second Provisional Allottment List. The provisional allotment list will reflect which college and courses are allotted to a student based on their rank in the MHT CET merit list. This year DTE Maharashtra will conduct counselling for All India Quota seats on the basis of rank in JEE Main 2017. Students can also check their provisional merit status from the DTE, Maharashtra official website.



How to check DTE Maharashtra Provisional Allotment List for Engineering CAP Round II?



Students can check their Provisional Allotment in the Engineering CAP round II through the following steps:

Step one: Go to official DTE, Maharashtra website: https://www.dtemaharashtra.gov.in/

Step two: Click on the Provisional Allotment link for CAP round II for BE/B.Tech. courses.

Step three: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step four: Click on submit and your allotment status would be displayed.



Students who are satisfied with their allotment status in CAP round II will have to report to the Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) tomorrow, that is July 11, 2017. The last date for students, who have been allotted a seat for the first time in CAP round II, to report at the ARC is July 14, 2017 till 5:00 pm. After the admission process is over for the second round, DTE Maharashtra will display the vacant seats for CAP round III on July 16, 2017.



