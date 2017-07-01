Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results Expected Today @ Results.unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in

UG candidates can also apply for retotaling from July 4 to 10, reported Indian Express.
Madras University had earlier published MBA, MCA, MSc(IT) revaluation results for December 2016 examination Published on May 4 and MA, MSc and MCom revaluation results for december 2016 examination April 26.
Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results 2017: How to check
The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam results may follow these steps:
Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University.
Step Two: Click on the results link you are waiting for.
Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.
Step Four: See your results.
Madras University declared the PG Professional Degree Examination results of November 2016 exams on January this year.
