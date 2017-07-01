Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results Expected Today @ Results.unom.ac.in, Ideunom.ac.in The Madras University Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG and PG) professional degree examination 2017 results will be declared today on the official results websites of the Chennai-based University.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT New Delhi: The Madras University Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG and PG) professional degree examination 2017 results will be declared today on the official results websites of the Chennai-based University. The Madras University UG, PG results will be made available today through www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in. According to Times of India, UG, PG degree candidates from the academic years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16 will be given chance to apply for revaluation online from July 4 to 10.



UG candidates can also apply for retotaling from July 4 to 10, reported Indian Express.



Madras University had earlier published MBA, MCA, MSc(IT) revaluation results for December 2016 examination Published on May 4 and MA, MSc and MCom revaluation results for december 2016 examination April 26.

Madras University UG, PG Professional Degree Exam Results 2017: How to check

The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam results may follow these steps:



Read also: TN TET 2017 Results Declared @ Trb.tn.nic.in



Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University.



Step Two: Click on the results link you are waiting for.



Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.



Step Four: See your results.



Madras University declared the



Click here for more



The Madras University Undergraduate and Postgraduate (UG and PG) professional degree examination 2017 results will be declared today on the official results websites of the Chennai-based University. The Madras University UG, PG results will be made available today through www.results.unom.ac.in and www.ideunom.ac.in. According to Times of India, UG, PG degree candidates from the academic years 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2015-16 will be given chance to apply for revaluation online from July 4 to 10.UG candidates can also apply for retotaling from July 4 to 10, reported Indian Express.Madras University had earlier published MBA, MCA, MSc(IT) revaluation results for December 2016 examination Published on May 4 and MA, MSc and MCom revaluation results for december 2016 examination April 26.The students who are waiting to access Madras University UG, PG professional degree exam results may follow these steps:Step One: Go to the official results website of Madras University.Step Two: Click on the results link you are waiting for.Step Three: Enter your examination registration details in the fields given.Step Four: See your results.Madras University declared the PG Professional Degree Examination results of November 2016 exams on January this year.Click here for more Education News