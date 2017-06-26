Kerala Higher Secondary Admission 2017: Plus One Second Allotment Admission On 27-28 June Kerala HSCAP second allotment admission for plus one course will begin tomorrow.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT Kerala Plus One Second Allotment Admission On 27-28 June New Delhi: Admission has begun for Kerala Higher Secondary courses for the academic session 2017-2018. After conducting the admission of candidates selected in the first allotment list Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will conduct admission process for those selected in the second allotment list on 27 and 28 June. The



The allotment lists are being decided on the basis of the performance of the students in the Kerala SSLC result.



How to check Kerala Plus One Second Allotment list?

Go to the official website at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in

Click on the first allotment results

Enter the page of Higher Secondary Centralized Allotment Process hsCAP 2017

Enter application number

Enter date of birth

Select your district

Submit the details

Check the result



Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions available at hscap.kerala.gov.in.



