Kerala Higher Secondary Admission 2017: Plus One Second Allotment Admission On 27-28 June

Kerala HSCAP second allotment admission for plus one course will begin tomorrow.

Education | Written by | Updated: June 26, 2017 18:58 IST
New Delhi:  Admission has begun for Kerala Higher Secondary courses for the academic session 2017-2018. After conducting the admission of candidates selected in the first allotment list Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) Kerala will conduct admission process for those selected in the second allotment list on 27 and 28 June. The Kerala Plus one first allotment admission was held on 19 and 20 June 2017. Out of the total number of applications, 192978 allotments have been made in the second phase leaving behind 666 vacant seats. In the first list, 288954 seats were allotted.

The allotment lists are being decided on the basis of the performance of the students in the Kerala SSLC result.

How to check Kerala Plus One Second Allotment list?
Go to the official website at www.hscap.kerala.gov.in
Click on the first allotment results
Enter the page of Higher Secondary Centralized Allotment Process hsCAP 2017 
Enter application number
Enter date of birth
Select your district
Submit the details
Check the result

Candidates are suggested to go through the instructions available at hscap.kerala.gov.in.

