JMI Withdraws BTech Results After Publishing It, Revised List Soon According to the office of the Dean, Faculty Of Engineering and Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, the list of provisionally selected candidates for BTech admission 2017-18 is withdrawn due to technical reasons.

New Delhi: According to the office of the Dean, Faculty Of Engineering and Technology, Jamia Millia Islamia, the list of provisionally selected candidates for BTech admission 2017-18 is withdrawn due to technical reasons. A revised list will be declared shortly, said a notification from the Dean's office.



2017 results, which was scheduled to be published on June 30, was delayed and published on July 2.



In a press release published by Office of Controller of Examinations (CoE) of JMI said that it has issued scorecards to all the candidates who appeared in admission tests for various courses on offer for this academic session.



The scorecards have been issued on the pattern of JEE MAINS, NEET and other national admission tests making the varsity's admission procedure highly efficient and transparent, setting new standards as far as admissions to Central universities are concerned, added the statement.



