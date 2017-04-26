JEE Main 2017 Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Examination will release the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main tomorrow. The pen-paper based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 2, while computer-based JEE Main exam was conducted on April 8 and April 9. Every year more than 12 lakh students appear for JEE Main exam. JEE Main exams are conducted for admission to B.Tech./BE/B.Arch. programs offered at NITs, IIITs, and other government approved engineering institutes. JEE Main scores are also accepted for admission by many private engineering institute which makes the JEE Main results all the more important.
JEE Main result is also important as it is sort of a qualifying examination for appearing in JEE Advanced exam. JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission to IITs.
Where to check JEE Main exam result?
Like all other updates and relevant details related to the exam, JEE Main result would also be displayed on JEE Main 2017 official website which is jeemain.nic.in.
What would you need to check your JEE Main result?
You would need your registration number and password created during JEE Main registration process. Keep your JEE Main 2017 admit card handy while checking your result.
Read Here: JEE Main 2017 Result: A Guide For Parents
What to do after checking JEE Main 2017 result?
Three main things. First take a print out of your score card. Second , if you have qualified for JEE Advanced exam, then move over to JEE Advanced website and get complete details about JEE Advanced application process which starts tomorrow as well. Third, if you have not qualified for JEE Advanced don’t worry and check your options where you can get admission based on your AIR rank. For this you can refer to previous year cut off marks for various engineering institutes.
In case you don’t make the cut or have a low score, you don’t need to lose heart. Your performance in JEE Main is not a reflection of your intelligence and capability. Instead of feeling demotivated, consider your options and plan your future course of action.