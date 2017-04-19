JEE Main 2017: Result, Score Card And Rank

New Delhi: JEE Main 2017 answer keys are available on the official website. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their responses and match them against the answer keys. The recorded responses have been made available for those who appeared in the pen-paper based exam. For those who appeared for the computer-based test, the responses have been mailed to their registered email id. In case of any discrepancy with the recorded response, candidates can challenge the answer key till April 22 by paying a fee of Rs. 1000. Once the process of challenging the answer key is over, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the final result.
The result for JEE Main will be released anytime on or before April 27. The result will comprise of a candidate's score and rank in JEE Main. The result will also carry a candidate's JEE Advanced status, that is if the candidate is qualified for appearing in JEE Advanced or not. The rank will comprise of the candidates All India Rank (AIR) and All India category rank.
Where can you check your JEE Main result?
Like all other previous updates about JEE Main 2017, the result will also be available on the JEE Main 2017 official website only. To check your result, you will need your registration number/roll number and password which you created at the time of registration for JEE Main. So if you have lost your admit card, now is the right time to download it again from the website.
