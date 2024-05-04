Nearly 39 Candidates Debarred For 3 Years From JEE For Using Unfair Means

National Testing Agency (NTA) has released a notification mentioning that strict action including debarment for three years has been initiated against 39 candidates on account of using unfair means (UFM) in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2024.



The agency had earlier reported a case of impersonation and nine cases of unfair means detected on the first day of the Joint Entrance Examination - Main (JEE-Main) Session 2. The fraud cased were detected using AI tools, iFace, which were deployed to monitor any malpractices in the exam.

The agency had introduced AI technology called iFace to verify the identity of exam candidates. This involves cross-verifying the photo on the admit card with a live photograph taken at the exam center, alongside mandatory frisking and electronic Know Your Customer (eKYC) procedures. The NTA had also deployed a substantial workforce to provide biometric authentication, frisking, CCTV surveillance and jamming services.

The JEE Main exam were held in two sessions this year. The first session was conducted on January 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1. The second session was held from April 4 to 9. The result of Paper 1 (BE / BTech) was declared on April 24, 2024.

After the declaration of the result of the JEE (Main) – 2024, there have been some issues raised by the candidates regarding not displaying their scorecard, etc. In this regard, it was already notified through public notices and the information bulletin of the JEE (Main) – 2024, “Multiple application forms submitted by a candidate will not be accepted and will lead to cancellation of his/her result.”

The notification released by NTA mentioned that any candidate with more than one application number or more than one score card will be treated as UFM, even if found at a later stage, and strict action will be taken against that candidate. So following the direction of the court, a candidate can not get two scorecards on different application numbers for the same examination in a year. Thus, for candidates who appeared more than once with different application numbers, the NTA has declared his/her best scores in the scorecard.