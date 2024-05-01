JEE Main 2024 Session 2: Paper 2 Provisional Answer Key Out, Objections Can Be Raised

JEE Main 2024 Session 2 Provisional Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer key and recorded responses for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) Session 2 2024. Candidates who took Main Paper 2A (BArch), Paper 2B (BPlanning), and both Paper 2A and 2B (BArch and BPlanning) can verify the answer key on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

The examinations were conducted on April 4, 5, 6, 8, and 9 for Paper 1 (BE or BTech), while Paper 2 for BArch or B Plan took place on April 12. Candidates dissatisfied with the provisional answers can raise objections until May 1 by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

Go to the official website, jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the JEE Main Session 2 answer key link.

Enter your NTA JEE application number and date of birth, then submit.

The JEE Mains answer key will appear on the screen.

JEE Main 2024 Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Challenge

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Select the "Challenge JEE Main Session 2 provisional answer key" link.

Input your application number and date of birth.

The answer key, along with the Question ID and correct option ID for each question, will appear on the screen.

Choose the appropriate Question ID, click "Save your claim," and proceed by clicking "Next."

Provide the necessary documents to support your claim.

Complete the process by paying the designated challenge fee.



"The payment for the processing fee may be made through debit card, credit card, or net banking until May 1, 2024 (up to 11.50 pm). No challenge will be entertained without receipt of the processing fee. The fee towards the challenge will not be accepted through any other mode," NTA stated in an official notice.

Subject experts will review the challenges raised by candidates against the provisional answer key. If found correct, the answer key will be revised and applied to the response of all candidates. The final answer key will be released accordingly.

Previously, NTA issued provisional answer keys and response sheets for JEE (Main) - 2024 Session 1 (April 2024) of Paper 1 (BE/BTech) from April 12 to April 14.