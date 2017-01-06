ISC And ICSE 2017: Examination Dates Are Being Revised To Not To Clash With Forthcoming Assembly Elections

EMAIL PRINT The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the elections New Delhi: "The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur & Goa.", said the notice posted in its official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.



According to former notifications, Indian School Certificate exams were supposed to begin on February 6 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams were to start from February 27.



"The revised timetable will be uploaded shortly', said the CISCE notice.



The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for assembly elections to five states which include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The elections will be held will be held between February 4 and March 8, the results of which will be announced on March 11.



Earlier, the Election Commission had asked Uttar Pradesh Board to defer the dates they had fixed for the Examinations.



Click here for more



"The timetable for the ISC & ICSE 2017 Examinations is being revised owing to the forthcoming elections to the legislative assemblies of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur & Goa.", said the notice posted in its official website of the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE), which conducts Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) and Indian School Certificate (ISC) examinations.According to former notifications, Indian School Certificate exams were supposed to begin on February 6 and the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education exams were to start from February 27."The revised timetable will be uploaded shortly', said the CISCE notice.The Election Commission of India on Wednesday announced the dates for assembly elections to five states which include Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. The elections will be held will be held between February 4 and March 8, the results of which will be announced on March 11.Earlier, the Election Commission had asked Uttar Pradesh Board to defer the dates they had fixed for the Examinations.Click here for more Education News