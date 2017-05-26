CISCE ICSE, ISC Results 2017 To Be Declared On Monday, May 29

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) conducts three examinations, namely, the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE - Class 10 examination), The Indian School Certificate (ISC - Class 12 examination) and the Certificate in Vocational Education (CVE - Year 12).
Last year, ICSE Class 10 exams saw 98.50% Pass Percentage, while in ISC the Pass Percentage was 96.46%.
2,015 schools presented candidates in India and abroad for the ICSE Examination in 2016 and 1,68,591 number of candidates appeared for the examination.
Earlier the reports emerged that the ICSE 2017 results were supposed to be released by May 15. But the CISCE board later clarified by saying that, "Forty eight hours prior to declaration of ICSE and ISC 2017 Examination Results, a notification regarding the same will be put up on the Council's website www.cisce.org."
ICSE, ISC Results 2017: Marksheets To Go Digital
ICSE and ISC candidates will now be able to have digital versions of their marksheets and certificates for accessing them anytime and anywhere.
"Unlike the old practice when the candidates had to download the scanned image of the hard copy of marksheet, all they have to do now is to open an account with 'http://digilocker.gov.in and give their mobile number and follow the steps thereafter," CISCE Chief Executive and Secretary Gerry Arathoon told PTI recently.
Click here for more Education News