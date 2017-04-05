Hyderabad University Begins Application Process For PG and Research Courses; Last Date May 5

Important Dates
Beginning of online application process: April 3, 2017
Last date to apply online: May 5, 2017
Downloading of Hall tickets: May 22, 2017
Dates of Entrance Examination: June 1-5, 2017
Eligibility Criteria
The following are general eligibility criteria and applicant should check official notification for complete eligibility requirements:
- For 5 year Integrated Programs - Minimum 60% marks at +2 level in relevant stream.
- For M.Sc. degree- A B.Sc. degree in a relevant discipline
- For MA degree- A Bachelor degree in any discipline
- For MA in Economics/MA in Financial Economics- A Bachelor degree in Economics with minimum 50% marks in aggregate
- For M.Ed. - B.Ed. or B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed. or B.El.Ed or D.El.Ed. with an undergraduate degree
- For MPA/MFA - A Bachelor degree in relevant discipline of performance arts or fine arts
- For MA in Communication - Bachelor's degree in Communication/ Journalism with 55% marks
- For MBA - Bachelor degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks
- For 5 year Integrated M.Tech. - Minimum 60% marks in 10+2 examination with Maths, Physics, Chemistry
- For M.Tech. -BE/B.Tech./MCA/M.Sc. in relevant discipline with GATE score
- For M.Phil. and PhD - Master's degree in relevant discipline with minimum 55% marks
Application Process
Interested candidates can apply online through the following link:
http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/EE17.html
Candidates would also need to upload scanned image of their photograph and signature in the application form. Application fees to be paid by General category candidates is Rs. 350, for OBC is Rs. 250, and for SC/ST/PwD is Rs. 150.
