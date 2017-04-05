Hyderabad University Begins Application Process For PG and Research Courses; Last Date May 5

Education | Edited by | Updated: April 05, 2017 12:17 IST
Hyderabad University Begins Application For PG, MPhil, PhD Courses

New Delhi:  University of Hyderabad has begun the application process for admission to various  5 year Integrated, PG, M.Tech. M.Phil., and PhD courses. The admission to these programs will be through an All-India entrance examination. The application process started online on April 3, 2017. The entrance exam will be conducted between June 1 to June 5. The university follows the reservation policy of Government of India which means 15% seats are reserved for candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), 7.5% for candidates from Scheduled Tribe (ST), and 27% for candidates from Other Backward Classes (OBC). 

Important Dates

Beginning of online application process: April 3, 2017

Last date to apply online: May 5, 2017

Downloading of Hall tickets: May 22, 2017

Dates of Entrance Examination: June 1-5, 2017

Eligibility Criteria

The following are general eligibility criteria and applicant should check official notification for complete eligibility requirements:
  • For 5 year Integrated Programs - Minimum 60% marks at +2 level in relevant stream.
  • For M.Sc. degree- A B.Sc. degree in a relevant discipline
  • For MA degree- A Bachelor degree in any discipline
  • For MA in Economics/MA in Financial Economics- A Bachelor degree in Economics with minimum 50% marks in aggregate 
  • For M.Ed. - B.Ed. or B.A. B.Ed., B.Sc. B.Ed. or B.El.Ed or D.El.Ed. with an undergraduate degree
  • For MPA/MFA - A Bachelor degree in relevant discipline of performance arts or fine arts
  • For MA in Communication - Bachelor's degree in Communication/ Journalism with 55% marks
  • For MBA - Bachelor degree in any discipline with minimum 60% marks
  • For 5 year Integrated M.Tech. -  Minimum 60% marks in 10+2 examination with Maths, Physics, Chemistry 
  • For M.Tech. -BE/B.Tech./MCA/M.Sc. in relevant discipline with GATE score
  • For M.Phil. and PhD - Master's degree in relevant discipline with minimum 55% marks

Application Process

Interested candidates can apply online through the following link:
http://acad.uohyd.ac.in/EE17.html

Candidates would also need to upload scanned image of their photograph and signature in the application form. Application fees to be paid by General category candidates is Rs. 350, for OBC is Rs. 250, and for SC/ST/PwD is Rs. 150. 

