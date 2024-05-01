Hyderabad University Invites Applications For Admission To PG programmes

The University of Hyderabad is currently accepting applications for admission to the 41 postgraduate programmes based on CUET (PG) 2024 scorecards. Those interested can submit their applications by visiting the official website at acad.uohyd.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is May 15.

Students intending to enroll in various postgraduate programmes such as MPA (Dance), MPA (Music), MFA/MVA (painting, printmaking, sculpture, art history; visual studies), MA Communication (Media Studies), MA Communication (Media Practice), MBA (Healthcare; Hospital Management, Business Analytics), Executive MBA, MPA Theatre Arts, and MSc Neural and Cognitive Science are required to undergo an interview as part of the admission process.

Advertisement

The notification for shortlisted candidates for interview will be released on June 5. Interviews will be conducted from June 12 to 14. The merit list for counselling will be announced on July 1.

Physical reporting for admission counselling and document verification is scheduled for July 29. Classes will commence on August 1.

The last date for closure of admissions for wait-listed candidates is August 10.

Prospective candidates are advised to visit the University of Hyderabad's official website to obtain detailed information regarding eligibility criteria, fees, and application procedures.

Minimum eligibility for PG degree and diploma courses includes graduation in the relevant subject with specified minimum percentage requirements, which vary depending on the course.

The University of Hyderabad, recognised as an Institution of Eminence, secured the 10th position among universities and the 20th position overall in the NIRF rankings 2023.