Budget
Collapse
Expand

Delhi Nursery Admissions: Apply Before February 14; Follow These Guidelines

Education | Edited by | Updated: February 11, 2017 13:18 IST
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Delhi Nursery Admissions: Apply Before February 14; Follow These Guidelines

Delhi Nursery Admissions: Apply Before February 14; Follow These Guidelines

New Delhi:  Registration for the nursery admission process in Delhi is nearing its end. February 14 is the last date for registering your tiny tots in the schools online. The race for the admission process started on January 2, in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category itself Delhi Government has received more than 1 lakh applications, which has 31,000 seats to fill. Since parents are not ready to take chances to get their child a seat and the whole procedure is full of tension, confusion, legal wars and scrambling, here, we are trying to make things a bit simpler.

Criteria and Rules

Though the major criteria, neighbourhood is being battled in the court, Delhi High Court last month asked the parents to fill the forms anyway. According to the rule;
  1. Admission shall first be offered to students residing within 1 km of the school.
  2. In case the vacancy remains unfilled, students residing within 1 to 3 kms of the school shall be admitted.
  3. If there are still vacancies, then the admission shall be offered to other students residing within 3 to 6 kms of the school.
  4. Students residing beyond 6 kms shall be admitted only in case vacancies remain unfilled even after considering all the students within 6 kms area.
The criteria mentioned above are for the general candidates. For reservation categories including EWS/DG, refer the DoE guidelines.

Schools

The selection of schools for application is also important. Getting admitted in a nursery of a prominent school will somehow assure your child best and standard education in the future. So, look for fee, infrastructure, distance to school, academic standard and curricula, and the popularity of the school as yardsticks to register in a school.

Research

In this last moment, doing research in this phase will be a difficult process. Make the calls and enquiries you can do in this last moment. Check the online nursery admission forums and read the experience of others. Talk to parents who were successful in getting their child admitted in the past. Prepare a list of schools you want your child get registered. Prepare the list of the criteria each school notifies. Compare and analyse the lists.

Registration

Some parents apply to only those schools they wish to see their child study there. But that's foolishness. Wise step in this process is; apply to all those schools possible.Next, block the seat you get in the first place, then wait for other lists to come, including your dream school. You will be able to cancel the first admission, if you are chosen for a better school later.

Read: Delhi Nursery Admission Updates

Documents

Keep all the required documents in your hand. Ration card issued in the name of parents, domicile certificate of child or his/her parents and voter ID card of any of the parent may be used as proofs of residence.

Click here for more Education News

Trending

Share this story on

ALSO READUP Elections 2017 - Make Or Break Contest For All Parties As State Votes In 1st And Biggest Phase: 10 Points
Delhi nursery admissionDelhi nursery admissionsnursery admissionNursery Admission CriteriaNeighbourhood CriteriaNursery admission guidelines

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Jolly LLB 2RaeesKaabilLive ScoreiPhone 8 Price

................................ Advertisement ................................