Delhi Nursery Admissions: Apply Before February 14; Follow These Guidelines

Criteria and Rules
Though the major criteria, neighbourhood is being battled in the court, Delhi High Court last month asked the parents to fill the forms anyway. According to the rule;
- Admission shall first be offered to students residing within 1 km of the school.
- In case the vacancy remains unfilled, students residing within 1 to 3 kms of the school shall be admitted.
- If there are still vacancies, then the admission shall be offered to other students residing within 3 to 6 kms of the school.
- Students residing beyond 6 kms shall be admitted only in case vacancies remain unfilled even after considering all the students within 6 kms area.
Schools
The selection of schools for application is also important. Getting admitted in a nursery of a prominent school will somehow assure your child best and standard education in the future. So, look for fee, infrastructure, distance to school, academic standard and curricula, and the popularity of the school as yardsticks to register in a school.
Research
In this last moment, doing research in this phase will be a difficult process. Make the calls and enquiries you can do in this last moment. Check the online nursery admission forums and read the experience of others. Talk to parents who were successful in getting their child admitted in the past. Prepare a list of schools you want your child get registered. Prepare the list of the criteria each school notifies. Compare and analyse the lists.
Registration
Some parents apply to only those schools they wish to see their child study there. But that's foolishness. Wise step in this process is; apply to all those schools possible.Next, block the seat you get in the first place, then wait for other lists to come, including your dream school. You will be able to cancel the first admission, if you are chosen for a better school later.
Documents
Keep all the required documents in your hand. Ration card issued in the name of parents, domicile certificate of child or his/her parents and voter ID card of any of the parent may be used as proofs of residence.
