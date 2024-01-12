Private Schools In Delhi Issue First Merit List For Admission To Entry-Level Classes

Private schools in Delhi have released the first merit list of candidates who have been selected for admission to nursery, kindergarten (KG) and class 1 for the academic year 2024-25. The list has been released by around 1,800 private schools in the national capital.

A separate list will be released for students from economically weaker sections (EWS) and disadvantaged group (DG) and children with disabilities as there is a 25 per cent reservation of seats for children under these categories.

Around 200 schools have issued their final merit list and will not be issuing a second list or a waiting list.

News agency PTI quoted Delhi State Public School's Management Association president RC Jain as saying that, "Most of the top schools of Delhi usually do not issue a second list or a waiting list. There are around 200 such schools who have issued their final merit list. They will not issue a second list for admissions."

After the release of the merit list, the schools will now answer queries from the parents from January 13 to January 22.

The Directorate of Education (DoE) said that buying of prospectus is not mandatory along with the admission form and only Rs 25 can be charged as registration fee from the parents.

According to officials, schools will conduct a draw of lots before determining the final list in situations where two or more students have similar scores. The deadline for the admissions process is set for March 8.

PTI quoted many school principals as saying that most of the applications were received from children of the alumni or siblings of the existing students.