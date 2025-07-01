Delhi's Sunder Nursery Turns Into "Swimming Pool," Video Sparks Outrage

A video from Delhi's Sunder Nursery is going viral online, showing a group of people taking a dip in one of the heritage park's ponds. Sunder Nursery, known for its Mughal-era landscaping and biodiversity, prohibits such activities. So naturally, the clip has sparked mixed reactions online, with many expressing concern over the misuse of a public space meant for relaxation and cultural appreciation. The incident has also prompted calls for stricter monitoring to preserve the park's environment and purpose.

In the video, several people, including children, are seen splashing water on each other and enjoying themselves. "Swimming pool in Sunder Nursery. Note: just to give awareness regarding to keep the place clean and pretty dont mess way to deep," the caption of the post reads.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 316,000 views. Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Sunder Nursery is the only decent park we have left with in Delhi with decent people and after all this nonsense things, the park authorities will put more restrictions and new rules which will make things worse for the people who come daily to the park."

"This is exactly why tickets are mandatory, to maintain discipline and preserve such beautiful spaces. Sadly, there's still a lack of awareness among people. While security is present, it ultimately comes down to individuals being responsible and respectful towards public spaces like Sundar Nursery. We all need to understand the purpose of these places and use them mindfully," commented another.

"Civic sense zero, individual responsibility in negative numbers! And when things go wrong or something is bad! blame government! Wow mere deshvaasiyon," wrote a third user.

"This is so shameful . Creating ruckus in public spaces and destroying things are considered fun by this instagram generation . When they will put new rules after this kind of reckless behaviour then they will cry," said another.

"This is absolutely disgusting and uncivilized behaviour," one user commented. "Govt has to appoint civic officers to take care of the places. And anyway civic sense in India is dead," expressed a second user.