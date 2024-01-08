Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: First List To Be Released On January 12

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: The deadline for the admissions process is set for March 8.

Private schools in Delhi are set to release the first list of candidates selected for admission to nursery, kindergarten (KG), and Class 1 on January 12 for the academic year 2024-25. Schools began disclosing the final grades given to each candidate last Friday as part of the admissions process, which began on November 23.

For 25 per cent of the seats at private schools allotted to the economically disadvantaged segment (EWS), the Department of Education (DoE) will supervise the centralised online admissions process.

According to officials, schools will conduct a draw of lots before determining the final list in situations where two or more students have similar scores. The deadline for the admissions process is set for March 8.



Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Selection process and criteria

The selection process uses a point system where specific marks are assigned to each criterion.

Neighbourhood proximity is the primary criterion, carrying the maximum points.

Most schools recommend using Google Maps for accurate distance calculation, as manual measurements may be inaccurate.

Other criteria include siblings and alumni connections. Some schools also award points for being a firstborn, a girl child, or having a single parent.

Schools have the flexibility to define and assign marks for each criterion based on their preferences.

Parents' educational qualifications, occupation, or financial status are not considered in the selection process.

Delhi Nursery Admissions 2024: Age limit

The admission age requirements are 3 to under 4 years for nursery, 4 to under 5 years for KG, and 5 to under 6 years for Class I.



