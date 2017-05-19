CBSE Class 12 Results 2017 Expected Next Week Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the class 12 results next week.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to declare the class 12 results next week. Though various reports emerged about the results dates (May 21, May 24, May 25) in recent days, an official NDTV have talked to, told us that, those dates are 'mere speculations' and the board will be notifying the date one day before the results to be made available for the students. Last year, the board published the results in the last week of the May.The board examinations for class 10 and 12 students of CBSE began on March 9. While 8,86,506 candidates had registered for Class 10 examination, 15.73 per cent more than last year's figure, a total of 10,98,981 students have enrolled for Class 12 exams, a 2.82 per cent increase from the preceding year's number.The examination for class 10 was conducted at 16,363 centers across the country. Students appeared for class 12 examination at 10,678 centres in India.CBSE had conducted the Class 12 exams late this year due to assembly elections to five states, however, and early declaration of results was directed by the Human Resources Development ministry which asked all school boards across India to declare their respective class 12 results as early as possible to ensure easy processing of Entrance based admissions in Engineering and Medicine.Delhi University admission procedure is about to start next week and this also caused the 'speculations' from some quarters. But an official associated with the DU admission has told NDTV that the admission registration window will remain open for all those candidates whose class 12 results are not published by May 22.Meanwhile, in a meeting held on April last week , attended by Central Board of Secondary Education, State Education Boards and School Education Secretary Anil Swarup, it was decided the boards across the country would not use the 'Marks Moderation' policy in deciding the marks of board students.School Education Secretary Anil Swarup tweeted recently that the Rajasthan Education Board became the 3rd one after Karnataka and Punjab to announce results without spiking of marks in the name of moderation. CBSE will also follow the suit.The results will be made available in following official websites: results.nic.in, results.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News