CBSE 10th Result 2017 Date Confirmed: 5 Important Things Students Should Do Immediately

New Delhi: CBSE has finally brought an end to the long wait of Class 10 students! The Board will declare 10th class result on Saturday, 3 June 2017. With only few hours left for the result to be announced, students should take care of few important things, right now! Class 10 results are immensely important in shaping the career of a student. It not helps to get a seat for higher education purpose, but also paves the future path of every student.
CBSE 10th result date confirmed, will be declared tomorrow! What's Next?
Know the result retrieval procedure, properly!
There are many ways, a student, can check the CBSE 10th result. Interestingly, students opt for the online mode only. Due to heavy rush, websites get slow on the result declaration day. Therefore students know alternative methods as well. Read: How to check CBSE class 10 results online.
Track the official result portal, for updates!
Result related updates should be checked from the official result portal only. students can follow cbseresults.nic.in, results.nic.in for updates. Click here: Know where to check CBSE 10th result.
Save the copy, for reference!
Board will issue the mark sheets and pass certificates, immediately. But students can consider saving the mark statement obtained online.
Check the entries made in the result copy!
Soon after downloading the class 10 result copy, glance through the important details like candidate's name (spelling in particular), roll number, school name, etc. Report issues, if any, to the Board immediately.
Keep the exam admit card in hand!
With your board admit card in hand, you can access the result portal with ease; with all login details asked for.
