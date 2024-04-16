CBSE Issues Circular For 18th World Robot Olympiad India 2024

World Robot Olympiad India 2024: Elementary level age criteria: (8-12 years). Image: wroindia.org.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular urging principals of its affiliated schools to promote participation in the upcoming 18th World Robot Olympiad (WRO) India 2024.

The WRO India 2024 is being organised by the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM), Ministry of Culture, Govt of India in collaboration with India STEM Foundation (ISF).

The theme for this year's WRO India is 'Earth Allies,' focusing on inviting robotic solutions for people, nature, and the environment. The event aims to foster imagination, problem-solving, collaboration, critical thinking, entrepreneurial skills, and scientific temperament among participants.

Registration for Level 1 of the Virtual Championship Events under the 'Future Innovators' Category is currently open. The National Championship is scheduled to take place in August 2024 in Delhi-NCR, with winners advancing to the WRO 2024 International Championship in Turkey in November 2024.

CBSE schools have been informed that entry for one team into the 'Future Innovators' Category is free of cost. Schools can use any technology of their choice for this category.

The registration deadlines for Level 1 events are May 6 and June 2, 2024. For Event 3, the submission period is May 3 to 7, 2024, and for Event 4, it is from June 3 to 9. The Event 3 result will be declared on May 30, 2024, while for Event 4, it will be out on June 17.

The events in Level 1 are virtual and entail students creating innovative, intelligent robotics solutions aligned with the season's theme. Participants will present their projects and robot models to judges on the competition day.

The age criteria for participation are elementary (8-12 years), junior (11-15 years), and senior (14-19 years). Schools are encouraged to disseminate this information among their students and motivate them to participate voluntarily in the event to develop problem-solving and critical thinking skills.

For further details regarding WRO India 2024, interested individuals are directed to visit www.wroindia.org. Queries can be directed to wro@indiastemfoundation.org.