CBSE Notifies Schools Over NCERT Online Courses For Classes 11, 12 On SWAYAM Portal

NCERT Online Courses For Classes 11, 12: Registration is currently underway with September 1 deadline.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has written to the principals of all its affiliated schools regarding the availability of online courses for Classes 11 and 12 offered by NCERT on the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) portal.

The SWAYAM platform, launched by the Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India, provides Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) aimed at enhancing learning opportunities for students. NCERT is offering online courses for Classes 11 and 12 across various subjects through SWAYAM in different cycles.

In the 13th cycle, NCERT is offering 28 online courses for Classes 11 and 12, covering 11 subjects, including Accountancy, Business Studies, Biology, Chemistry, Economics, Geography, Mathematics, Physics, Psychology, English, and Sociology.

These courses will be available from April 22 to September 30, 2024. Enrollment for the courses is now open and will close on September 1.

The online courses are designed to support and enrich students' learning experiences in a virtual setting. Additionally, teachers and parents are encouraged to participate in these courses to gain insights into effective teaching methodologies and subject matter.

CBSE urges all schools to disseminate this information among teachers, students, and other stakeholders to maximize the benefits of these online courses.

For any queries, schools may contact the helpdesk at moocs.helpdesk@ciet.nic.in or call the interactive helpdesk.