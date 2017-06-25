CBSE Board Exams 2018: 'No Advancing Of Dates Without Stakeholder Consultation' No decision on advancing class 10 and 12 board exams will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools, the CBSE has said.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT No Advancing Of Dates Without Stakeholder Consultation: CBSE New Delhi: Leaving behind the fiasco created in board results this year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is deliberating on conducting the board exams a bit earlier from next year and a board official confirmed to Press Trust of India that no decision on advancing class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools.



If the proposal is approved and materialized, students would be appearing for the board exams in February instead of March every year. The proposal is still in nascent stages and has been put forward so as to accommodate the under graduate admissions which either begin before or immediately after CBSE announces the board exam result.



Earlier,



"The purpose is to have more time for evaluation and bring quality. The board will involve all stakeholders in the process," the source told NDTV then.



CBSE conducts exams on March and declare results on May and June. This is also, the board conducted the exams on March, and the same was delayed because of the Assembly elections held on five states.



The board released the class 12 results on May 28 and class 10 results on June 3.



The idea has cropped up following complaints of faulty evaluation process prompting the board to set up two committees to analyse the process and suggest measures to rectify the loopholes.



"The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in administration of exams," the official told PTI.



(With Inputs from PTI)



Click here for more



Leaving behind the fiasco created in board results this year, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is deliberating on conducting the board exams a bit earlier from next year and a board official confirmed to Press Trust of India that no decision on advancing class 10 and 12 CBSE board exams will be taken without consultations with various stakeholders including schools.If the proposal is approved and materialized, students would be appearing for the board exams in February instead of March every year. The proposal is still in nascent stages and has been put forward so as to accommodate the under graduate admissions which either begin before or immediately after CBSE announces the board exam result.Earlier, speaking to NDTV , a source from CBSE said, "A proposal has been generated to deliberate upon the possibility of conducting board exams from mid-February taking into consideration various processes and preparations in the administration of exams"."The purpose is to have more time for evaluation and bring quality. The board will involve all stakeholders in the process," the source told NDTV then.CBSE conducts exams on March and declare results on May and June. This is also, the board conducted the exams on March, and the same was delayed because of the Assembly elections held on five states.The board released the class 12 results on May 28 and class 10 results on June 3.The idea has cropped up following complaints of faulty evaluation process prompting the board to set up two committees to analyse the process and suggest measures to rectify the loopholes."The idea will be studied taking into consideration various processes and preparations in administration of exams," the official told PTI.(With Inputs from PTI)Click here for more Education News