CBSE 10th Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in And Cbse.nic.in

77 Shares EMAIL PRINT CBSE 10th Result 2017 Declared; Check Now At Cbseresults.nic.in New Delhi: Amidst wild speculations about 10th board result, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has finally declared the result for class 10th board exam today. The exam was conducted in March-April this year. After the board had declared the result for 12th board exam, there was much anticipation about the 10th results as the board is known to declare 10th results soon after 12th results. The result for all the studnets who appeared in the 10th board exam is available on CBSE's official results portal.



So far the result has been declared for Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Trivandrum, and Dehradun region. Result for Ajmer, Patna, Panchkula, Guwahati and Bhubaneshwar regions are awaited.



How to check CBSE 10th board result 2017?



Step one: Go to official results website: cbseresults.nic.in

Step two: Click on the All India Secondary School Examination (AISSE) Result 2017 link.

Step three: Enter your roll number, centre number, and school number.

Step four: Click on submit and view your result.



Take a printout of your result. However, the online result is only provisional in nature and must be confirmed with the original marks statement which will be available shortly after result declaration at the respective schools. Students can use the online marks statement to apply at schools for admission to 10+2 or inter college but will need their original marks sheet at the time of admission.



. The grading system was introduced in 10th board exam in order to reduce stress among students who felt undue pressure which resulted from competitive aspects of scoring higher marks and percentage.



