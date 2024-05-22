Red Alert Issued Across North India For Next 5 Days Due To Heatwave

The weather office said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts may breach the 47C-mark.

Offering little respite to people reeling under a savage and searing summer wave across the vast swathes of the country's northern belt, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday predicted heatwave to severe heatwave conditions to prevail over parts of Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, and West Uttar Pradesh as it issued a 'red alert' for the states over the next five days.

The Met Department said maximum daytime temperatures in several districts of these states may breach the 47°C-mark.

Speaking to ANI on Tuesday, senior IMD scientist Naresh Kumar said, "Temperatures are currently above normal across North West India and we had issued a red alert for the region over the past 2-3 days.

With regard to a state-wise forecast, we have issued a red alert in Rajasthan for the next five days. The maximum temperature is likely to inch further up from 45°C and settle at 47°C."

"In Punjab and Haryana, maximum temperatures have registered a marginal drop due to a prevailing western disturbance but they will increase gradually hereafter by 2 to 3 degrees. we have already issued a 'red alert' for these two states. In neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, we have issued a red alert for the next five days and an orange alert for northern parts of Madhya Pradesh," Mr Kumar told ANI.

However, while the North bakes under an unrelenting summer sun, a measure of respite is likely down South, as the senior IMD scientist added that heavy to very heavy rains, up to 12 cm, are likely in

Tamil Nadu and Kerala over the next 2-3 days.

With the IMD coming out with a 'red alert' for the national capital and other parts of North India, health experts warned people against stepping outdoors, especially between 11 am and 4 pm, as it could lead to a downturn in their health.

Dr Neeraj Nishchal, professor at the Department of Medicine in AIIMS, Delhi, said the health issues caused by the rising temperatures could range from rashes, heat exhaustion and dehydration to heat strokes.

Heat Wave conditions can also result in physiological strain, often proving fatal.

To minimise the impact of the heat wave and prevent serious ailments, doctors have advised people against going outdoors to the extent possible, and, if necessary, under adequate protection; especially between noon and 3 pm; take sufficient fluids as often as possible, even if one is not thirsty; and wear lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes.

