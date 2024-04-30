ISRO Inviting Applications For Research Scientist And Project Associate

Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre at Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is inviting applications for Research Scientist and Project Associate. The applications for Research Scientist is called on contractual basis for a period of three years.

Educational qualification

Candidates having a MSc degree in Meteorology/ Atmospheric Science with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA/CPI grading of a minimum of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent are eligible to apply for Research Scientist.

For Project Associate, candidates must have a MSc degree in Physics/ Atmospheric Science/ Meteorology with an aggregate minimum of 65% marks (average of all semesters) or CGPA / CPI grading of a minimum of 6.84 on a 10 scale or equivalent.

Job role

The job role of Research Assistant involves Data Product generation based on round the clock Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) scheduler mode operation, Data Validation and support in calibration and maintenance of Radar. (Round the clock operation).

Project Associates are required to work under the Project titled Structure, Evolution and Dynamics of Mesoscale and Synoptic Scale Convective Systems using network Doppler Weather Radar (DWR) and satellite observations in Space Physics Laboratory (SPL).

Salary

The salary for Research Scientist is around Rs 56,100, while for Project Associate it is Rs 31,000.

Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the ISRO for complete details. The deadline to complete the registration process is May 5, 2024. All valid applicants will be called for written test. The written test Centre will be in Thiruvananthapuram only. The age limit for Research Scientist is 28 years while for the Project Associate it is 35 years.