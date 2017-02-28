CAG finds deficiencies in RTE Act implementation in Haryana

The CAG has found major deficiencies in the implementation of the Right to Education Act in Haryana, including in providing basic facilities like drinking water, toilets and desks in schools. According to the latest Comptroller and Auditor General report, household survey was not conducted for identification of children in the 6 to 14 age group in test-checked schools and the "number of children to be covered was based only on estimation". As per the RTE Act, the local authority is required to maintain a record of children in the 6 to 14 age group residing within its jurisdiction on the basis of household survey.The CAG scrutinised the records of the school education department for the period 2010-16 relating to enrolment of students, facilities provided in schools, infrastructure available in schools and deployment of teachers were test checked in 90 schools of 12 blocks of three districts.The government auditor pointed out deficiencies in providing basic facilities such as rooms, drinking water, kitchen sheds, toilets, desks, library and playground in test checked schools.It also found that there was delay in providing text books, uniform, stationery and bags to students."Text books, uniform, stationery items including school bags are expected to be supplied in the beginning of the academic session. In Panipat and Kaithal districts, text books and stationery items were distributed very late, in the middle or at the end of academic session in different years," it said."Similarly, the distribution of uniform was also delayed for periods ranging between three and 11 months in the state during 2010-15. Delay in supply of these items impacts studies of children adversely," the report said.Also, 514 to 821 unrecognised schools were functioning in the state during 2011-16 in contravention of the RTE Act, it said."Unrecognised schools ranging between 514 and 821 were functioning. Provisonal recognition was given to schools, ranging between 10 and 274 during 2011-16. No penal action was taken by the department against the management of these schools," the audit report said.A per the RTE Act, no school, other than school established, owned or controlled by appropriate government or local authority, can be established without obtaining a certificate of recognition from the prescribed authority.The audit reported that as against the requirement of at least two teachers in primary schools and three teachers in upper primary schools, 788 primary and 269 upper primary schools were running with single teacher.It also observed that there was a substantial delay in release of funds by the Government of India (27 to 307 days) and the state government (59 to 237 days) which hampered the implementation of the Act.