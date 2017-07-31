BSE Manipur Declared HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2017 Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Manipur has declared the class 10th compartmental examination result 2017.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT BSE Manipur Declared HSLC Compartmental Exam Result 2017 New Delhi: Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Manipur has declared the class 10th compartmental examination result 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result online at manresults.nic.in. As of now declaration date for the compartmental exam of Class 12th is unknown. Candidates can monitor the official website and the result portal of the Board for updates in this regard. Class 10 compartmental exam result can be retrieved using roll number. Candidates can save a copy of the result till official notification has been released by the Board supporting the result.



Result for the



The HSLC exam for Regular and External candidates had concluded on April 4 while for Private candidates, the exam ended on March 30.



How to check BSE Manipur HSLC Compartmental Exam Result?

Step 1: Go to official results page for exams conducted by Manipur government: manresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSLC exam result 2017

Step 3: Enter the roll number

Step 4: Submit the details

Step 5: Get the result



Click here for more



Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Manipur has declared the class 10th compartmental examination result 2017. Candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their result online at manresults.nic.in. As of now declaration date for the compartmental exam of Class 12th is unknown. Candidates can monitor the official website and the result portal of the Board for updates in this regard. Class 10 compartmental exam result can be retrieved using roll number. Candidates can save a copy of the result till official notification has been released by the Board supporting the result.Result for the Manipur HSLC exam was released on 3 June 2017. Class 12 or higher secondary exam result was declared on 23 May 2017.The HSLC exam for Regular and External candidates had concluded on April 4 while for Private candidates, the exam ended on March 30.Step 1: Go to official results page for exams conducted by Manipur government: manresults.nic.inStep 2: Click on the link for HSLC exam result 2017Step 3: Enter the roll numberStep 4: Submit the detailsStep 5: Get the resultClick here for more Education News