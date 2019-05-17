Manipur Class 10 Board Result Tomorrow

Manipur Class 10 Result On May 18, Check At manresults.nic.in

"Manipur High school leaving certificate exam result will be released on May 18," said an official update from the Board of Secondary Education. The class 10 exam, otherwise known as the high school leaving certificate exam was held at 139 centres Statewide. Meanwhile the Council of Higher Secondary Education which conducts the higher secondary or the class 12 board exams in the State had released the result on May 8.

Last year the Board had registered 73.18% performance in class 10 board exam. Among the regular candidates 78.85% boys and 74.70% girls had qualified. Among external candidates, 34.52% boys and 39.13% girls had cleared the exam.

Yaiphabi Mayengbam from Imphal was the state topper and had secured 95.5% marks. Surajkanta Irengbam and Patel Lairenjam jointly shared the second spot scoring 95.33% marks. Two students -- Brahmacharimayum Balkrishna Sharma and Angela Athokpam scored 95% marks and were in the third spot in the State.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.