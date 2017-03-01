Budget
BBAU Lucknow Admission 2017-2018: Apply Before March 31

Education | Edited by | Updated: March 01, 2017 21:52 IST
BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: Apply Now

New Delhi:  Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has invited online and offline applications for the graduate, post-graduate and doctorate programmes for 2017-2018 academic year. The BBAU Lucknow has reserved 50% seats for SC/ST candidates in all the teaching programmes including research programmes. The university has a provision of one additional supernumerary seat in each course for Single Girl Child, BPL Student,Cancer, HIV and Thalassemia Patient.

BBAU is a central university.

BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: Important Dates

Registration Open/Sale of Application: 1 March 
Registration Closed/End of Sale of Application: 31 March 
Last date of Receipt of Application form (by hand/in person): 31 March 
Last Date of Receipt of Application Form by posts(speed post/registered post): 5 April 
Download Admit Card (Online Application)/Issue of Admit Card (Offline Application): 15 April 
Entrance Test:    26th May - 10th June 2017 (tentative)

BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: How To Apply Online
 
Follow these steps to apply for BBAU courses:

Step 1: Go to the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow website.
Step 2: Click on "Online admission system 2017" shown in the home page
Step 3: For registration of online application click "Register and Apply" and fill your details
Step 4: On successful submission of the application form and deposit the application fee, you will be able to view the complete application submitted by you including your Photo, Signature & Document along with the Registration No.

Please take a print out of this application form for future correspondence & Registration No printed on it.

BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: How To Apply Offline

Candidates can purchase form from the Admission Cell, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025 by Cash or by DD in favour of Finance Officer BBAU Lucknow. Application forms can also be downloaded from the University website www.bbau.ac.in and filled in application forms shall be sent to Admission Ce11, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025, along with DD of Rs.1000 for GEN / OBC Candidate or Rs.500 for SC/ST/PH Candidate in favour of Finance Officer, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.

