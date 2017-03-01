BBAU Lucknow Admission 2017-2018: Apply Before March 31

BBAU is a central university.
BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: Important Dates
Registration Open/Sale of Application: 1 March
Registration Closed/End of Sale of Application: 31 March
Last date of Receipt of Application form (by hand/in person): 31 March
Last Date of Receipt of Application Form by posts(speed post/registered post): 5 April
Download Admit Card (Online Application)/Issue of Admit Card (Offline Application): 15 April
Entrance Test: 26th May - 10th June 2017 (tentative)
BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: How To Apply Online
Follow these steps to apply for BBAU courses:
Step 1: Go to the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow website.
Step 2: Click on "Online admission system 2017" shown in the home page
Step 3: For registration of online application click "Register and Apply" and fill your details
Step 4: On successful submission of the application form and deposit the application fee, you will be able to view the complete application submitted by you including your Photo, Signature & Document along with the Registration No.
Please take a print out of this application form for future correspondence & Registration No printed on it.
BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018: How To Apply Offline
Candidates can purchase form from the Admission Cell, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025 by Cash or by DD in favour of Finance Officer BBAU Lucknow. Application forms can also be downloaded from the University website www.bbau.ac.in and filled in application forms shall be sent to Admission Ce11, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025, along with DD of Rs.1000 for GEN / OBC Candidate or Rs.500 for SC/ST/PH Candidate in favour of Finance Officer, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.
