BBAU Lucknow Admission 2017-2018: Apply Before March 31

BBAU Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Admission 2017-2018 Open

Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University (BBAU) has invited online and offline applications for the graduate, post-graduate and doctorate programmes for 2017-2018 academic year. The BBAU Lucknow has reserved 50% seats for SC/ST candidates in all the teaching programmes including research programmes. The university has a provision of one additional supernumerary seat in each course for Single Girl Child, BPL Student,Cancer, HIV and Thalassemia Patient.BBAU is a central university.Registration Open/Sale of Application: 1 MarchRegistration Closed/End of Sale of Application: 31 MarchLast date of Receipt of Application form (by hand/in person): 31 MarchLast Date of Receipt of Application Form by posts(speed post/registered post): 5 AprilDownload Admit Card (Online Application)/Issue of Admit Card (Offline Application): 15 AprilEntrance Test: 26th May - 10th June 2017 (tentative)Follow these steps to apply for BBAU courses:Step 1: Go to the Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow website.Step 2: Click on "Online admission system 2017" shown in the home pageStep 3: For registration of online application click "Register and Apply" and fill your detailsStep 4: On successful submission of the application form and deposit the application fee, you will be able to view the complete application submitted by you including your Photo, Signature & Document along with the Registration No.Please take a print out of this application form for future correspondence & Registration No printed on it.Candidates can purchase form from the Admission Cell, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025 by Cash or by DD in favour of Finance Officer BBAU Lucknow. Application forms can also be downloaded from the University website www.bbau.ac.in and filled in application forms shall be sent to Admission Ce11, 3rd Floor Gautam Buddha Central Library Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University Lucknow 226025, along with DD of Rs.1000 for GEN / OBC Candidate or Rs.500 for SC/ST/PH Candidate in favour of Finance Officer, Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar University, Lucknow.Click here for more Education News