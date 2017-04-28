AICTE, Internshala Sign MoU For Creating More Internship Opportunities For Students

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) and Internshala have entered an agreement for bringing out more opportunities for students. Internshala is one of the India's leading internship and training platform. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will enable students find suitable internships free of cost. Apart from internship opportunities, students can also get counseling and guidance tips as well.The MoU was inked by AICTE Chairman Dr Anil D Sahasrabudhe in presence of AICTE Vice Chairman, Dr M. P. Poonia, Member Secretary, Prof A. P. Mittal, and other AICTE council members, said a statement from Inernshala."We have made internships mandatory for students so that they can be equipped with skills before they take up jobs. Students will get exposure to the work environment and their professional skills including technical, managerial and communicational skills would be honed", said Dr. Anil D Sahasrabudhe, AICTE Chairman.Internships, Dr. Anil D Sahasrabudhe added that, would make them industry-ready before they step out of their colleges.He hoped through the partnership with Internshala, colleges and students will get easier access to more and meaningful internships.With an aim to increase the employability of students, AICTE is working towards mandating internships for those enrolled in AICTE approved academic institutions.Since its inception in the year 2010, Internshala has provided opportunities to more than 1.5 million students till now. It is a big platform for interns providing timely information about options and opportunities in diverse range of fields like engineering, management, law, science, design, architecture, etc. Internshala is used by over 40,000 organisations which offer more than 4 lac internships every year."The Government of India has identified Skill Building as a top national priority and it is heartening to see AICTE take concrete steps to improve the employability of our graduates. We at Internshala strongly believe in the 'power of internships' said Sarvesh Agrawal, the founder and CEO of Internshala.Highlighting the importance of internship he stated, "a meaningful internship acts as a launch pad for a student's dream career as they not only get to practically implement the theories which they learned in their lecture rooms but also get to make more informed career choices.""We are excited to collaborate with the AICTE and are looking forward to partner with them in our journey to put a meaningful internship on the resume of each of the 30Mn college students in the country" he added lastly.