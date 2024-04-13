Technical Body Addresses Questions Over Approval Process For New Institutions In 2024-25

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has addressed various concerns and questions raised by institutions and other stakeholders for setting up new campus in 2024-25. The council has reviewed the concerns raised and provided detailed response in the form of Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs).

As per the official notification released by the AICTE, the new technical institution should be established by providing infrastructure and other requirements as per the norms specified in the Approval Process Handbook. The new technical institution offering technical course(s) / programme(s) should not be established without prior approval of the council. Admission authority/ body/ institution cannot admit students to any technical programme of an institution, which do not have requisite prior approval of the council.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) for approval process for institutions for the academic year 2024-25.



Q) Can a new institute apply for UG and PG in Engineering and Technology?

No. Institute can apply only for UG course(s). A PG course can be started only after the completion of the first batch of relevant UG course

Q) How much land is required for establishment of New Engineering college with UG programme?

Institute should have required land as per FSI/FAR as applicable (rural / urban/ mega/ metro cities) based on required built up area.

Q) Is AICTE approval for new and existing Pharmacy and Architecture institute / programme discontinued?

Yes. As per directives from the Supreme Court, AICTE has discontinued the grant of approval for institutions offering Pharmacy and Architecture programmes.

Q) Which courses a new institute in Engineering and Technology can opt?

New institute in Engineering and Technology is required to opt for minimum three core branches (including multidisciplinary /region specific branches/ courses) and one emerging area course.

Q) How many emerging courses can a new institute opt?

New institute is required to opt for three core branches (including multidisciplinary / region specific branches/courses) and one emerging area in Engineering and Technology and other courses can be opted in emerging area with maximum celling of 360 seats

Q) How many divisions can a new institution apply for under graduate/ diploma Engineering and Technology?

Institute can apply for 6/12 divisions with division size of 60/30 with maximum allowed intake of 360.

Q) Does AICTE allow Arts and Science courses in the same campus where an institution offering Engineering courses operating?

Yes, excess facilities can be used to run other Technical or Non Technical course by taking NOC from AICTE. Institute may apply to council accordingly for NOC.