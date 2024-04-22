JIPMAT 2024: Application Deadline For Admission To IIMs Bodh Gaya, Jammu Extended To April 28, Check Details

JIPMAT 2024: The application correction window will remain open from April 29 to May 1, until 11.50pm.

The deadline for submitting applications for the Entrance Exam for the Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) 2024 has been extended to April 28. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The fee can be paid until 11.50pm on March 28.

The application correction window will remain open from April 29 to May 1, until 11.50pm.

The exam is set to take place on June 6, 2024. Admit cards will be released on June 2, and city intimation slips will be issued in the final week of May.

JIPMAT 2024: Application Fees

General and OBC category candidates: Rs 2,000 EWS/SC/ST/PwD/Transgender candidates: Rs 1,000

Candidates from outside India: Rs 10,000

JIPMAT 2024: Exam Pattern

Questions will be in English.

The exam will be conducted online.

Duration of the exam: 150 minutes.

Eligibility for admission to the 5-year integrated programme in management:

Candidates must have passed Class 12 in arts/commerce/science stream or equivalent in 2022, 2023, or be appearing in 2024. Class 10 examination must have been passed not before 2020.

Different eligibility requirements may apply for IIMs (Bodh Gaya and Jammu)

Candidates should refer to the respective websites for details for more details.

Extension of last date for submission of Online Applications for the Entrance Exam for Joint Integrated Programme in Management Admission Test (JIPMAT) – 2024 pic.twitter.com/42Jfq2CgFW — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) April 21, 2024

JIPMAT is a nationwide entrance examination for admission into the five-year integrated management programme at IIM Bodh Gaya and IIM Jammu for the academic year 2024-2025.