AIBE X: BCI Releases Admit Cards; Exam Scheduled On March 26

New Delhi: All India Bar Examination X admit cards are available for download on the official website. The admit card can be downloaded by providing registration number and date of birth. The AIBE X exam will be conducted on March 26, 2017. AIBE is conducted for law graduates to provide them the necessary license for practicing law in India. The admit card release is a few days late than the schedule published in January. The Bar Council of India (BCI) also introduced certain changes in the exam syllabus this year.
How to download AIBE X Admit Card
Step one: Go to the AIBE X official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Step two: Currently the first notification on the website is for AIBE X Admit card. Click on the link in the notification.
Step three: Enter your registration number generated at the time of application and date of birth.
Step four: Download the admit card and take a print out. You should keep soft copy of the admit card safe for future use and reference.
Your AIBE X admit card will contain details such as your name, date of exam, venue etc.
AIBE X Exam Details
The exam will be conducted in 11 different languages and a candidate can attempt the question paper in their preferred language. It will be an open book exam which means candidates can bring study material to the exam center. The question paper will have 100 objective type questions. There would not be any negative marking. The total duration of the exam will be 3 hours and 30 minutes.
