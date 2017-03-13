Woman Jumps Off First Floor In Delhi To Escape Men Who Allegedly Raped Her

A woman had to jump off the first floor of a building on Sunday to escape five men who she said had raped her in an apartment overnight. Five men, including two who knew her, have been arrested in the incident, police said.Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Yadav said the incident took place around 5:30 am at Pandav Nagar in east Delhi."The woman has alleged that she was allegedly gang-raped by five persons in a flat. She said that she came to the flat with one of the accused who is a common friend. She alleged that the accused was later joined by four of his friends and they gang-raped her. She objected and tried to get away by jumping off the balcony of the first floor apartment," he said.Mr Yadav said the Pandav Nagar Police Station received a call from local residents reporting that a woman was lying injured on the road after having jumped from the first floor of a building.The woman was taken to Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital "with minor injuries in her legs", he said. The accused who work in a call centre in Noida and one in a private firm were arrested.