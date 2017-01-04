Collapse
Results Of Our Efforts In Curbing Pollution Can Be Seen: Delhi Minister Satyender Jain

Delhi | Edited by | Updated: January 04, 2017 23:09 IST
Results of Delhi government's efforts in curbing air pollution are visible, said minister Satyender Jain.

New Delhi:  The Delhi government is making efforts to curb pollution in the city and the "results can be seen," said Delhi minister Satyender Jain today. The government had set up a special task force to work out ways to combat pollution in the national capital.

"The PWD is cleaning roads and mud. The difference in the pollution situation can be seen. Nothing happens all of a sudden, we had been preparing to combat pollution and results of our work will show," Mr Jain said.

However, the air quality in the city, according to the Central Pollution Control Board, continued to remain in the 'very poor' category.

The government has also reduced the bus fares encouraging people to use public transport instead of private vehicles to address the worsening air pollution in the national capital. Commuters will now have to pay a maximum of Rs 10 instead of Rs 25 to travel in air conditioned buses. The maximum fare in non-air conditioned buses has been slashed from Rs 15 to Rs 5. This will be applicable for a month as a trial run.

Mr Jain, the Delhi health and PWD minister, today also inaugurated a mohalla clinic at a night shelter in Shakur Basti area, officials said. Mohalla Clinics scheme is one of the flagship projects of the AAP government and currently over 100 such facilities have been set up in different areas of the national capital. The  Arvind Kejriwal-led government has an aim to increase the number of such clinics to 1,000.

Delhi pollutionDelhi air pollutionDelhi air qualityDelhi government

