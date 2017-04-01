President Pranab Mukherjee, PM Modi Welcome Malaysian PM

Delhi
Prime Minister Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak is on a 5-day state visit.

New Delhi:  Malaysian Prime Minister Mohammad Najib bin Tun Haji Abdul Razak was on Saturday received a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhawan.

President Pranab Mukherjee and Prime Minister Narendra Modi received Mr Razak.

After arriving here, Razak tweeted: "Namaste! Arrived in New Delhi to begin the second-leg of my official visit."

Razak, who arrived in Chennai on Thursday, is on a five-day state visit.

The visit, his third to India as Prime Minister, will see both sides discussing projects worth $5 billion and hold talks on infrastructure, defence cooperation, air services arrangements, tourism and cultural relations.



