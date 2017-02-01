IndiGo Flight Enters Wrong Runway At Delhi Airport, Stops Close To Jet Airways Plane

A Visakhapatnam-bound IndiGo aircraft today entered a wrong taxiway at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi, where a Jet Airways plane was already parked. But an accident was averted after the Air Traffic Controller alerted the plane authorities.The incident which took place early morning around 5:40 impacted the operations at the Delhi airport. Many flights were delayed while some incoming flights were diverted due to non-availability of runway 28 for over an hour, airport sources said.IndiGo attributed the incident to "low visibility.""IndiGo flight 6E 719 (New Delhi-Visakhapatnam) was given taxi permission through C lane and was supposed to hold at Runway 28 but the aircraft commander crossed the runway and realised he was standing in W lane, where a Jet Airways aircraft was already stationed," airport sources said."Following this, IndiGo was contacted to arrange push back toe but it took time and due to poor visibility, toe was guided by a follow-me vehicle. During this period all operations were on hold, causing a heavy congestion and consequently flight delays as well," they said.In a statement, IndiGo said, "IndiGo flight 6E-719 while taxing from taxiway C for runway 28 for departure with Runway Visual Range of 125 meters at Delhi airport missed the runway centerline due to low visibility and found itself taxing towards taxiway W where a Jet Airways B737 aircraft was already stationed to be lined up."The airline, however, said that its aircraft stopped with adequate separation with Jet Airways, when directed by the Air Traffic Controller, but was unable to turn to line up."Keeping in mind the safety of passengers and aircraft, the Captain in Command took the decision to switch off the engines and pushed back to line up on runway 28, while following ATC instructions at times," the statement said.Regulator Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has initiated a probe into the incident.A similar accident was averted in November last year at Delhi airport, when an IndiGo and a SpiceJet aircraft came face-to-face on the runway, allegedly because of "miscommunication".