Video: Passengers Eat Food On Tarmac, Next To Plane, After 12-Hour Delay

Passengers eat on the tarmac near an IndiGo aircraft in Mumbai

In an unprecedented incident in India's civil aviation, a man slapped the pilot of an IndiGo flight inside the parked aircraft yesterday. Some yelled at the ground staff of airlines. Hundreds aggressively stood around check-in counters in Delhi airport, demanding to know when would they fly.

And now visuals have emerged on social media showing people sitting in groups and eating meals on the tarmac, next to an aircraft.

Such was the scale of flight disruptions in Delhi airport due to fog yesterday.

"... Passengers of IndiGo Goa-Delhi who after 12-hour delayed flight got diverted to Mumbai having dinner just next to IndiGo plane," a user on X said in a video post.

In the video, the exhausted passengers are seen sitting on the tarmac just a few steps away from an IndiGo plane, and having their meals.

Smooth coordination in Delhi airport broke down yesterday after hundreds of passengers of delayed flights demanded answers from the airlines.

The Delhi airport chaos led to a cascading effect in many airports.

The stressful day also saw the passenger of an IndiGo flight attacking a pilot inside the plane while it was on the tarmac.

Air India in a statement today said it regrets the disruption to operations arising from the last few days' dense fog in north India, including at "our main Delhi hub, which resulted in some diversions and desynchronisation of aircraft and crew rotations."