Fire At Times Of India Office In Central Delhi, Building Evacuated

A fire broke out this evening in the Times of India building at Central Delhi's ITO area, the second such incident in two years.A fire official said the flames were reported around 4.45 pm and 25 fire engines were rushed to the spot.The flames were reported in the first floor of the five-storey building in Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg.The Chief Fire Officer (West) Vipin Kental told news agency ANI that no casualties have been reported. The extent of the damage has not yet been ascertained.A major fire had engulfed the fourth floor of the building, situated near the Income Tax Office, at around 2.20 pm in May last year. No injuries were reported.With inputs from PTI