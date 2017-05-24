AAP's Ashish Khetan Moves Supreme Court, Alleges Threats From Right-Wing Groups

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ashish Khetan has requested the Supreme Court for protection, alleging that he has received threats from right wing organisations. In his petition, Mr Khetan has named groups like Abhinav Bharat, Sanatan Sanstha and Hindu Jan Jagran Samiti.The case will be heard on June 5.Asking for a CBI investigation, Mr Khetan has alleged that he has received several anonymous letters threatening that he will be killed. He said he had also complained to the Delhi Police but no action was taken.His petition also urges the top court to issue directions to the police on protecting journalists, activists and others who he says have faced similar threats.