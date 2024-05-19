"Operation Jhaadu": Arvind Kejriwal Claims BJP Trying To "Finish" AAP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, accompanied by senior leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ahead of a planned march to the BJP headquarters today declared that Prime Minister Narendra Modi can send anyone he wishes to jail.

Mr Kejriwal alleged that the BJP sees AAP as a threat, prompting what he terms "Operation Jhaadu" - a concerted campaign to undermine his party. "The PM has made up his mind to crush the Aam Aadmi Party," Kejriwal said, claiming that the operation involves arresting prominent AAP leaders, seizing the party's bank accounts, and shutting down their offices.

"They have an 'Operation Jhaadu' ongoing, which is that ever since I got bail, the PM has not stopped talking about AAP, that AAP is working well and the whole country is talking about their work and this party poses a threat to the BJP, which is why it is imperative to tackle with this party now itself," Mr Kejriwal said.

In a video message yesterday, Mr Kejriwal announced his intention to march to the BJP headquarters alongside all senior AAP leaders. However, the police stated that AAP had not requested permission for any march and would not be permitted to hold a protest outside their premises. Additionally, in a traffic advisory, the police advised commuters to avoid DDU Marg, IP Marg, Minto Road, and Vikas Marg.

Despite Delhi Police's statement, Mr Kejriwal and his top AAP leaders are currently marching towards the BJP headquarters.

The recent arrest of Mr Kejriwal's aide, Bibhav Kumar, linked to an alleged assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal has heightened tensions between AAP and the BJP. Mr Kejriwal alleges that further arrests are planned, including those of another AAP MP Raghav Chadha and Delhi ministers Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj.

"BJP thinks that this way they can do away with us. No. That cannot happen, this is not a party but a force of 140 crore people who have done immense work in Punjab, Delhi and across the country that people must not have seen in the past 75 years," he added.

The Delhi Chief Minister accused PM Modi of systematically targeting AAP leaders like Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, and Sanjay Singh by sending them to jail on various charges. "You think that you will crush the Aam Aadmi Party by putting its leaders in jail," Mr Kejriwal challenged. "The AAP is not going to be crushed like this. You try it once and see."

"We have provided free electricity and water, we have saved money with honesty and made electricity free. These things BJP has never done and cannot do as they are dishonest," Mr Kejriwal claimed.

Mr Kejriwal, who was arrested in connection with a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam, has been granted interim bail by the Supreme Court until June 1, allowing him to campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. However, he is required to surrender and return to jail on June 2, just after the final phase of polling.

On AAP's achievements in governance, Mr Kejriwal stated, "We have worked on schools, clinics; everywhere we have fostered a good spirit and thought. You cannot bring down such ideology. You cannot trap or stop such ideology. It is spreading across the nation. You arrest one Kejriwal and 1,000 Kejriwals will be born in this country."

The Delhi Chief Minister also addressed various allegations made by the BJP in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam. "If there was a liquor scam, then where is the money seized? Even in the Supreme Court, they said they have not been able to recover anything. How is it possible that if it is a scam of crores, you have not recovered even Rs 1,000?" he questioned.

He further criticised Prime Minister Modi for labelling him a "Khalistani politician" during a rally, describing such tactics as shameful and indicative of the lengths the BJP will go to malign its opponents.

"PM Modi said at a rally that Kejriwal is a Khalistani politician, if this is what a PM has to say to woo voters then it is shameful. Just see how many more made-up stories PM Modi will brew now. BJP will go to any ends and will stoop lower," Mr Kejriwal claimed.