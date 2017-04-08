Killed Allegedly By Father, Half-Burnt Corpse Of Teenager Recovered

A half-burnt dead body of a teenage girl, who was allegedly killed by her father, was recovered in Bhilawan village of Pulawayan area in Shahjahanpur, police said on Friday.Manoj Yadav who is a manager at an intermediate college, allegedly killed his daughter and also performed the last rites in a bid to get rid of the body.The police acted on the complaint of Manoj's wife and recovered the body yesterday night from the college campus. Police said Manoj's wife was staying with his mother as he was having an extra-marital affair with a female teacher of the college.His daughter objected to his relationship which infuriated Manoj.No arrests have been made in this connection and a probe is on, police said.