'He Just Had A Leg Ache...' Father Wept As He Carried 15-Year-Old Son's Body

In tragic mobile footage from Uttar Pradesh, a man weeps as he carries his 15-year-old son's body over his shoulder at a hospital where he was provided neither a stretcher nor an ambulance. Another example that proves that in large parts of India, the story of Dana Majhi - the Odisha man forced to walk 10 km with his wife's body slung over his shoulder - is on endless repeat.Udayveer, a labourer, said doctors at the government hospital - considered the best in the state - did not treat his teen son Pushpendra and turned him away. "They said there was nothing left in the boy...He just had a pain in his legs. The doctors just gave my child give minutes and said take him away."The desperate father took his son twice to the hospital from his village, seven km away.The doctors didn't offer the services of a hearse or an ambulance, which are free for the poorest.With his son's lifeless body in his arms, Udayveer walked out of the hospital. Someone filmed him on his mobile phone camera. With his chronic lung problem, he put him on a bike and drove him home. "No one told me whether I am entitled to transport to take my son's body back," he said.The top health official of the district agreed that it was a shameful incident. The boy, he said, was brought dead to the hospital on Monday afternoon. "I am told the doctors were busy with a bus accident case and so they could not ask him (Udayveer) if he needed transport. There will be action...no doubt it is a blot on the reputation of this hospital and the fault is on our end," said Rajeev Yadav, Chief Medical Officer.On the same day, a similar tragedy emerged from a hospital in Karnataka, where a father waited with the body of his three-year-old son in his arms and took him home on a two-wheeler. He had not been told about ambulance services and the hospital staff didn't help either.In August, farmer Dana Majhi had to walk 10 km in Odisha's Kalahandi with his wife's body on his shoulder because there was no hearse available at the hospital where she died.