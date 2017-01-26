Bhangor Violence Accused Sent To 8-Day CID Custody

A sub-divisional court today remanded a woman CPI(ML) Red Star leader and two others, arrested for allegedly inciting violence in the Bhangor area over the construction of a Power Grid sub-station, to CID custody till February 3.The Baruipur sub-divisional court remanded Sarmishta Choudhury and two others to CID custody for eight days on the prayer of the investigating agency.The CID, which was yesterday handed over the probe into the January 17 violence at Bhangor in South 24 Parganas district, arrested Chowdhury from the area last evening.Another Red Star member, Pradip Singha, and one Shahnawaz Molla were also arrested in connection with the violence in which two persons were killed and several others injured.A number of police vehicles were burnt or damaged and pushed into water bodies in the arson over the setting up of the Power Grid sub-station.Chowdhury and some others were alleged to have incited the villagers in putting up blockades at several villages around the sub-station at Machibhanga village and also on the Bhangor-Haroa Road.The protests led to a clash between the agitators and police forces on January 17.The CPI(ML) Red Star has been backing the agitation, which is being organised under the banner of 'Jami, Jibika, Paribesh O Bastutantra Raksha Committee' (committee to protect land, livelihood, environment and ecosystem).