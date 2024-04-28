Fire At Leather Manufacturing Company In Noida, None Hurt

The fire broke out due to a short circuit

A fire broke out at a leather manufacturing company building in Noida's Sector 65 area on Sunday morning, an official said.

15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire was extinguished, Chief Fire Officer (CFO) of Noida Pradeep Kumar said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: Fire broke out in a building in Noida Sector 65. Fire tenders reached the spot and efforts to douse off the fire are underway. Details awaited. pic.twitter.com/UYFJYQsQKJ — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2024

"We received information about the fire in a leather manufacturing company at around 4.30 am. 15 fire tenders were sent to the spot and the fire has been extinguished," Mr Kumar said.

The fire broke out due to a short circuit, he said.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, the Chief Fire Officer added.

