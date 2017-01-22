Will Jallikattu Protests Affect Chennai's Republic Day Parade? Protesters Say Yes

More than 30,000 protesters had assembled at the Marina Beach over the last two days - almost double the 15,000 which had been seen in the early part of the last week. The protesters have threatened that they will not allow the Republic Day functions to be held on the Beach Road - the road running beside the beach on which the parade is held every year on January 26.
The police, which made an appearance at the beach today at the beach - a first since the protest started - have not commented on the resolve of the protesters. While arrangements for the parade are on, holding it on Thursday with the protesters assembling in the backdrop can mean a loss of face for the state government.
Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who had to return from Madurai today without opening the Jallikattu in face of the massive protests by locals, has assured that the ordinance allowing the sport, signed by Governor Vidyasagar Rao on Saturday, will be made a law as soon as the assembly convenes.
"We will bring the draft of a permanent law on Jallikattu in the Tamil Nadu assembly soon," the Chief Minister has said.
The state assembly session begins on Monday and the legislation is expected to take a few days.