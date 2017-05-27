The Sachin Tendulkar And Dhoni Films Tell Us Nothing We Don't Already Know There were no dressing room conversations - journalists say that's where the real stories are. If cricketers have had their share of problems, which is only natural, why hide them as if they never happened? If I wanted to watch a happy film with a happy ending, I would rather go for a Karan Johar film

Published: May 27, 2017 13:33 IST