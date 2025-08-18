US Squirrels Hit By Viral Disease Causing Grisly Warts. Do They Pose Threat To Humans?

Viral images showing squirrels with pus-filled, wart-like tumours and bald spots on their fur have surfaced on social media, leaving netizens shocked. These disturbing-looking grey squirrels have been spotted in backyards across the US, particularly in states like Maine, and in parts of Canada. The infected animals have oozing sores and hairless patches on their heads and limbs, the Daily Mail reported.

Notably, photos of these afflicted squirrels have been surfacing since mid-2023, but sightings have increased again this summer. One user posted on Reddit saying, "At first I thought it was eating something from my front beds, but then I realised it was on its face," after spotting a grey squirrel with a tumour on its mouth.

The squirrels, nicknamed "zombie squirrels" due to their appearance, are likely suffering from squirrel fibromatosis, a viral skin disease caused by leporipoxvirus, according to wildlife experts.

The virus is transmitted through direct contact between healthy squirrels and the lesions or saliva of infected ones, similar to how herpes spreads in humans. It's often mistaken for squirrelpox, a more common and potentially fatal virus in the UK that affects red squirrels. Leporipoxvirus causes fluid-oozing, wart-like tumours, and while the skin condition usually resolves on its own, severe cases can lead to internal organ damage and death.

According to Shevenell Webb from Maine's Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, despite the squirrels' alarming appearance, there's no need for residents to be concerned, as they don't pose a threat to humans, pets, or birds.

"It's like when you get a large concentration of people. If someone is sick and it's something that spreads easily, others are going to catch it. The concentration may be caused by innocent bird feeders. Infected animals can leave saliva or fluid on uneaten seeds, exposing other squirrels to the virus. Like a lot of people, I love watching birds. Unfortunately, you can attract multiple [squirrels] to that feeder and risk exposure if one has the virus," Mr Webb said.

Experts advise against intervening with the infected squirrels, allowing them to heal naturally. Mr Webb cautioned against capturing squirrels with the virus, as it's naturally occurring and will run its course in time, typically clearing up within four to eight weeks.

Meanwhile, a separate viral outbreak is affecting cottontail rabbits in Colorado, causing them to develop black, tentacle-like growths on their heads due to the cottontail papilloma virus. Experts are warning people to steer clear of these infected animals.