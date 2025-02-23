'Can Give Up Presidency In Exchange For Ukraine Joining NATO': Zelensky

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday he was willing to give up his position if it meant peace in Ukraine, quipping that he could exchange his departure for Ukraine's entry into NATO.

Zelensky also said he wanted to see U.S. President Donald Trump as a partner to Ukraine and more than a simply a mediator between Kyiv and Moscow.

"I really want it to be more than just mediation... that's not enough," he told a press conference in Kyiv.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)