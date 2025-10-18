"You've Bred Terrorists": Exiled Afghan MP Blasts Asim Munir Over Pak Attacks

In a shocking escalation of border hostilities, the Pakistan Army has once again violated the ceasefire along the Durand Line, launching heavy attacks in Afghanistan's Paktia province that killed eight Afghan nationals, including three local cricketers, and injured eight others. The strikes, which hit civilian areas, have drawn widespread outrage from Afghans around the world.

Former Afghan Member of Parliament Mariam Solaimankhil, speaking in an exclusive interview with NDTV from the United States, condemned the attacks as “cowardly and barbaric,” holding Pakistan's powerful military directly responsible for what she described as “systematic terrorism” in the region.

“We are not surprised,” she said. “This is the same pattern of violence the ISI and the Pakistan Army have unleashed for decades from India to Afghanistan. But to see young cricketers, babies, and mothers being killed, it's heartbreaking.”

Solaimankhil linked the surge in cross-border aggression to the recent visit of Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi to India and accused Pakistan of reacting out of insecurity.

“Whenever Afghanistan moves closer to India, our brotherly, historic partner, it threatens Pakistan's military establishment. Their entire economy thrives on war and destruction,” she said. “They cannot tolerate peace between Afghans and Indians.”

Calling for stronger India-Afghanistan cooperation, Solaimankhil urged both India and Afghanistan to unite against “the extremist ideology born in Rawalpindi.” She praised India's consistent support for the Afghan people regardless of political changes, emphasising that “our shared culture and history must defeat Pakistan's exported extremism.”

The exiled MP delivered a fiery message to Pakistan's Army Chief, General Asim Munir. She said, “You reap what you sow. For decades, you've bred terrorists and used them as weapons. Don't be surprised when the fire you started burns your own home.”

She also accused the Pakistani establishment of running “a propaganda machine full of trolls” to justify civilian killings under the guise of anti-TTP operations. “They say they're targeting terror camps, but not a single TTP member has been named or shown. What we have are pictures of Afghan babies murdered in cold blood.”

The former Afghan MP also called for a boycott of cricket with Pakistan, saying, “No nation that values human rights should play with a regime that spills our blood and steals our culture.”

As the world remains largely silent, she warned, “The facade is breaking. The world must act before Pakistan's militarism destroys South Asia's peace entirely.”

Earlier, the Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed its deepest sorrow and grief over the tragic killing of the Afghan cricketers from Urgun District in Paktika Province, who were targeted last evening in a cowardly attack carried out by the Pakistani regime.

In this heartbreaking incident, three players (Kabeer, Sibghatullah and Haroon), alongside 5 other fellow countrymen from Urgun District, were martyred, and seven others were injured. The players had earlier travelled to Sharana, the capital of Paktika province, to participate in a friendly cricket match. After returning home to Urgun, they were targeted during a gathering,” the Afghan Cricket Board said in a statement.

In response to this tragic incident and as a gesture of respect to the victims, the Afghanistan Cricket Board has decided to withdraw from participating in the upcoming Tri-Nation T20I Series involving Pakistan, scheduled to be played in late November,” the statement further read.